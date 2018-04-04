EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPR Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6575988814932 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NYSE:EPR opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4,043.59, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $840,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,191.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

