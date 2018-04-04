Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ixia (XXIA) Share Price

News coverage about Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ixia earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3678698961086 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

XXIA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Ixia has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Ixia

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks.

