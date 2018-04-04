Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Share Price

Press coverage about Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sotherly Hotels earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8866396329862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of SOHO remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638. The firm has a market cap of $96.73, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.63. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Sotherly Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOHO. Sandler O’Neill set a $7.00 price objective on Sotherly Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sotherly-hotels-soho-share-price.html.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.