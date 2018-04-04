Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News articles about Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ziopharm Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9165432108249 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Ziopharm Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 194,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,526. Ziopharm Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ziopharm Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ziopharm-oncology-ziop-stock-price-updated.html.

About Ziopharm Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

Receive News & Ratings for Ziopharm Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziopharm Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.