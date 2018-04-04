Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aclaris Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5405844838624 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,820. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $514.51, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

