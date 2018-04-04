Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Red Hat Software (RHT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Red Hat Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the open-source software company an impact score of 46.3436673536533 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Red Hat Software from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of RHT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. 1,053,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,293. The company has a market cap of $25,633.76, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

