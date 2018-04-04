Sanofi (SNY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.778563158366 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 649,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,966. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $98,994.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8609 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanofi (SNY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sanofi-sny-stock-price-updated.html.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.