SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News coverage about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7747238480089 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SMT stock remained flat at $$4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. SMART Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

