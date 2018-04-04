TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1425291835615 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 474,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,529. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49, a P/E ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.20 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Howard Weil cut TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

In related news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tetra-technologies-tti-stock-price-updated.html.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.