Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price

Media headlines about AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AtriCure earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.608897283622 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. AtriCure has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $68,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

