AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News articles about AT&T (NYSE:T) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0223922123689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

T stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 20,561,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $215,478.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

