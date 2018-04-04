Progressive (PGR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Progressive earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4302932370641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Progressive stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. 3,687,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,238. Progressive has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,825.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Progressive will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

