Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AirMedia Group (AMCN) Share Price

News headlines about AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AirMedia Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 48.081529334146 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:AMCN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 269,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,367. AirMedia Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The Company is engaged in selling advertising time slots on its network, primarily air travel advertising network. It holds concession rights to install and operate wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) systems on trains administered by over eight regional railway administrative bureaus in China.

