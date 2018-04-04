Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Stock Price

News articles about Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance Holdings GP earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.7221549366353 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:AHGP opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,466.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Holdings GP has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

Get Alliance Holdings GP alerts:

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.60 million. Alliance Holdings GP had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Holdings GP will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Alliance Holdings GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Holdings GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Holdings GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-alliance-holdings-gp-ahgp-stock-price.html.

About Alliance Holdings GP

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Holdings GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Holdings GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.