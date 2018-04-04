Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Antero Resources (AR) Share Price

News articles about Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Antero Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.8183360774272 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Antero Resources has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,283.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.64 million. equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

