Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Appian (APPN) Stock Price

News stories about Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Appian earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8075772460927 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Appian has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,593.82 and a P/E ratio of -42.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Appian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $712,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 141,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,029.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 431,288 shares of company stock worth $11,254,860 in the last three months.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

