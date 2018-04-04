Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BankUnited (BKU) Share Price

Media stories about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4648265723105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE BKU opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,238.58, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 45.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $120,306.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,218. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

