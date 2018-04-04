Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1479252696769 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CCE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 893,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,158. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,743.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

WARNING: “Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.13” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-coca-cola-european-partners-cce-share-price-updated.html.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.