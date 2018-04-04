Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Determine (DTRM) Share Price

Media headlines about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2377622809177 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Determine has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Determine had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Determine will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTRM shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Determine from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Determine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Determine

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

