MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

NYSE MGM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 7,007,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19,188.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 23,134 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $848,555.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $159,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,139.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $49,000 and have sold 142,646 shares worth $5,104,710. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

