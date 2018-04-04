Moneygram International (MGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.249324077335 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,522. The company has a market cap of $452.56, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

