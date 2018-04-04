Rowan Companies (RDC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media stories about Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rowan Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4440279513772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,457.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.80. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDC shares. Barclays cut Rowan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DNB Markets raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

In other Rowan Companies news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

