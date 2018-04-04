Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8304440653004 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WYN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 574,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,078.28, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $436,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,792,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

