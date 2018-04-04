Altice USA (ATUS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altice USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4407752214862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 1,088,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,480.97 and a PE ratio of 926.00. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.91 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

