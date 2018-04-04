Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chemours (CC) Share Price

Media stories about Chemours (NYSE:CC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0632343264267 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Chemours stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,017. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,576.81, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. Chemours’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

