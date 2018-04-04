Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clear Channel Outdoor earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.1374364226689 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CCO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1,783.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.64.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

