Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genius Brands (GNUS) Stock Price

Media stories about Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genius Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 43.8610917217087 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ GNUS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,579. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.66. Genius Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNUS. Westpark Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Genius Brands

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

