Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HNI (HNI) Stock Price

News headlines about HNI (NYSE:HNI) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HNI earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.7337395981661 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.49, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $584.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,813.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $982,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,305 shares of company stock worth $3,513,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

