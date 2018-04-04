Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SL Green Realty (SLG) Stock Price

News coverage about SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SL Green Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8437714155092 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,758. The firm has a market cap of $8,614.50, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $109.95.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Holliday acquired 7,880 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

