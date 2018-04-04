Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price

Headlines about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6590086847198 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern's rankings:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,824. The stock has a market cap of $25,259.52, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

