Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wesco Aircraft earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.3751324339594 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE WAIR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Wesco Aircraft has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.01, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wesco Aircraft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

In other news, major shareholder Makaira Partners Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $2,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 893,610 shares of company stock worth $7,881,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

