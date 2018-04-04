Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AK Steel (AKS) Share Price

Media headlines about AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AK Steel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8964794090616 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKS shares. Vetr downgraded AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Longbow Research upgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.53 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AK Steel from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

AK Steel stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. AK Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,393.55, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.89.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. AK Steel’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

