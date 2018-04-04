Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Altria Group (MO) Stock Price

News stories about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5302118268767 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE MO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 6,956,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $114,996.16, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

