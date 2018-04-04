Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price

Headlines about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.7797572569928 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 2,010,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,807. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32,820.07, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

In related news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,164 shares of company stock worth $6,646,793. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

