Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Concho Resources (CXO) Share Price

News articles about Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Concho Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.7583984850824 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE:CXO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,721. The company has a market capitalization of $20,932.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.97. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.19.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

