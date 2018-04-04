Cytokinetics (CYTK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cytokinetics earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7385159767929 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 121,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,590. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.66, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

