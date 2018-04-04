Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News stories about Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lumentum earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4783914905107 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3,783.21, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,460.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-lumentum-lite-share-price-updated.html.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.