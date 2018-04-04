Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Stock Price

Media headlines about Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natural Alternatives International earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3854081232859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements. The Company operates through three segments: private-label contract manufacturing, patent and trademark licensing, and branded products. The private-label contract manufacturing segment primarily relates to the provision of private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products.

