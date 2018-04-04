NuStar GP (NSH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0355173739033 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 164,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,503. NuStar GP has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $491.81, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.24.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. NuStar GP had a net margin of 168.31% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSH. ValuEngine lowered NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

