Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Share Price

Headlines about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.1661520053097 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PLT opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $1,996.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.17 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $606,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

