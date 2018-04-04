Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SolarWinds (SWI) Stock Price

News stories about SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SolarWinds earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.2027398613481 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:SWI opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds, Inc (SolarWinds) is a holding company. The Company designs, develops, markets, sells and supports enterprise-class information technology (IT), infrastructure management software to IT and DevOps professionals in organizations of all sizes. Its products categories include network management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of network infrastructure; systems management, which is used to monitor and manage the performance of applications, physical and virtual servers, storage and databases; MSP, which is used by managed service providers to monitor and manage the IT infrastructure of their end clients, SMBs, and cloud, its cloud-based products, which are used to monitor and manage applications and application infrastructure.

