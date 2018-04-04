SongCoin (SONG) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,877.00 and $32.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SongCoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.01724100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015454 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023184 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001039 BTC.

About SongCoin

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

