SONM Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Binance and Liqui. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and $796,372.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

