Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Stock Price Down 1.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.07. 312,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 233,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SORL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $125.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

