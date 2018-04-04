Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.87. 45,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,102. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.80.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

