Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 73730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHLE shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Source Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Source Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Source Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Source Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Source Energy Services (SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.58” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/source-energy-services-shle-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-4-58.html.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

