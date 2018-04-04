South State (SSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of SSB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,072. South State has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $3,108.34, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 15.22%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,018,599.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,741,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,922,000 after purchasing an additional 536,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in South State by 1,597.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 344,539 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $18,229,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in South State by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 292,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 203,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in South State by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 680,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,311,000 after acquiring an additional 171,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

