Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $379.92, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, SVP William H. Lagos acquired 3,500 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 32,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $316,436 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,713,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,707 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

