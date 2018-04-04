Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.92, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.29. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, SVP William H. Lagos purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,218 shares of company stock worth $316,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 137.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 78.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1,747.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/southern-national-banc-of-virginia-sona-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.