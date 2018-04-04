Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Southwest Gas worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,257.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $740.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $88,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $902,545.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx-shares-bought-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.